"Deprive and conquer," his is the essence of the coup attempt by Brussels, Janos Lazar began his post on social media that detailed the projects suspended due to the freezing of EU funds. By obstructing government investments, Brussels is helping the pro-Ukraine opposition, the construction and transport minister pointed out.

Peter Magyar, leader of the Tisza Party, based his campaign at hospitals on Brussels' list

Peter Magyar and Kinga Kollar are satisfied with the current losses. And you?

"Study the list to see what developments the Tisza Party would redirect from your town to Ukraine," Janos Lazar added on his post, referring to Kollar's statement.

Unthinkable Scandal, Vileness

Janos Lazar also spoke about the "coup attempt"by Brussels during a public forum. In response to a question, he said: ""We know exactly that week after week, Peter Magyar, in his own political community, the European People's Party, is asking for Hungary to receive even less money and for our country to be squeezed even harder, because he wants to worsen public mood in an effort to replace us," the minister said, noting that in his view, this amounts to treason.

Janos Lazar described Kinga Kollar’s much-quoted speech in the European Parliament an unthinkable scandal.

"A Hungarian MEP sent to Brussels is happy that no hospitals are being built in Hungary, that we cannot build railways, and that people’s situations are worsening, just to increase Peter Magyar’s popularity." No Hungarian MEP has ever done something so vile, the minister opined.

Peter Magyar campaigned according to a list

As Magyar Nemzet reported on Wednesday, Brussels keeps a detailed list of the development projects which Hungary wants to use EU funds for. However, the EU leadership is withholding the money for spurious, political reasons.

Meanwhile, Peter Magyar keeps appearing and campaigning in those very places — whether hospitals or railway lines — where renovation and modernization are being delayed due to the blocking of EU funds.

This connivance came into sharper focus after Kinga Kollar, MEP of the Tisza Party, spoke with unconcealed honesty about how the Brussels politics helps the election chances of the Tisza Party.

In her speech, Kinga Kollar not only welcomed the canceling of hospital renovations but also talked about rail lines in need of upgrading and the low speed of trains as a result.

"And if you look at the Hungarian railway lines, it’s a kind of tragedy. On some lines the speed is actually now lower than 150-170 years before," she said.

Two Dozen Major Cuts

Janos Lazar quantified the damage caused by what he called the collusion between Brussels and the Hungarian opposition, as revealed by Kollar’s remarks. The minister listed 23 major projects that have not been carried out because of the pact between Brussels and the opposition. These include railway track and station renovations, suburban rail and tram line developments, and vehicle purchases—all investments that would have made public transport faster and more comfortable.

Is there anyone who can't remember that last summer, Peter Magyar spent weeks fuming over conditions at the very healthcare institutions whose upgrading had to be suspended because the EU is withholding the necessary funds?

The leader of the Tisza Party then also appeared on those railway lines — issuing harsh criticism, particularly about travel times — where modernization had to be suspended by the Hungarian government because the EU is blocking the necessary funding for clearly political reasons.

The Goal of te Pact

The goal of the pact between Brussels and the Tisza Party becomes perfectly clear from Kinga Kollar's closing remarks. The MEP for the Tisza Party said: "On the positive side, the deteriorating standard of living has actually strengthened the opposition. And there I am very positive about the 2026 elections."