Hungarian President Tamas Sulyok Signs Constitutional Amendment

President Tamas Sulyok has signed the latest constitutional amendment, reveals Monday evening's Hungarian Gazette . On Monday, Parliament adopted the 15th amendment to the Fundamental Law, which now includes the following provisions:

A person is either male or female;

The use and distribution of drugs is prohibited;

The protection of children takes precedence over the right to assembly;

In certain cases, Hungarian citizenship can be suspended;

The powers of the police are expanded, allowing for the banning of certain events — including Pride parades.

Voting result on the 15th amendment to the Constitution, displayed during the plenary session of the Hungarian Parliament on April 14, 2025. The law was passed with 140 votes in favor and 21 against. (Photo: Robert Hegedus / MTI Photo Editorial Office)

The amendment also raises the retirement age for prosecutors from the current 65 to 70. This change was justified by the need to align it with the retirement age for judges, as the two professions are said to "contribute equally and inseparably to the functioning of the rule of law and the justice system." The rule applies only to prosecutors; there is no age limit for the chief prosecutor.

The amendment significantly restricts the government's powers during a state of emergency. Without a two-thirds majority authorization from Parliament, the government will no longer be able to suspend laws or deviate from legal regulations by decree.

Protest in Parliament

As Magyar Nemzet reported on Monday, the National Assembly passed the law with 140 votes in favor and 21 against. Politicians from the Momentum party attempted to disrupt the vote with horn-blowing and by unfurling a banner inside the chamber. Deputy Speaker Janos Latorcai announced that the protesters will face disciplinary action.