PM Orban Holds Talks with the President of the National Council of Austria

Walter Rosenkranz is a member of the Freedom Party of Austria (FPO), which won the parliamentary elections last September.

During the meeting, in addition to discussing bilateral topics, the parties also reviewed the impact of Ukraine’s EU accession on Austria and Hungary, including security, economic, and agricultural risks.

The Speaker of the National Assembly of Hungary also received the President of the National Council of Austria. "The excellent relations previously established between Hungary and Austria can continue smoothly," stated Speaker Laszlo Kover, pointing out that the the two Speakers now belong to the same political family again, as Walter Rosenkranz became Speaker as a member of the victorious Freedom Party of Austria, and the FPO and Hungary’s Fidesz jointly formed the Patriots for Europe party alliance in the European Parliament.

Laszlo Kover, Speaker of the National Assembly of Hungary (right) and Walter Rosenkranz, President of the National Council of Austria ( Photo: MTI)

The two countries have traditionally enjoyed good relations, not only due to historical ties but also economic ones: Austria is Hungary’s fourth-largest trading partner and second-largest investor. Moreover, more than 100,000 Hungarian workers contribute to the Austrian economy.

We could not do without each other if we take the economic dimension alone,

he highlighted.

Speaker Kover added that the two countries also share similar positions on several global political issues, based on their respective interests. This provides a foundation for continued close cooperation between the two parliaments, not only at the level of the Speakers but also among committees and parliamentary friendship groups.

Laszlo Kover noted that he will once again welcome his Austrian counterpart in May at the conference of EU parliamentary Speakers, where Walter Rosenkranz will deliver the opening speech on the topic of federalism versus national sovereignty.

The meeting, although brief, will be the beginning of a beautiful friendship,

Laszlo Kover remarked. Walter Rosenkranz emphasized that although the meeting was short, its quality was determined by its content, not by its length.

Walter Rosenkranz revealed that the discussion included the joint efforts of Austria and Hungary to support the EU accession of southeast European countries, an endeavor that, he said, serves not only Europe and the Union, but also the interests of both nations. The President of the National Council recalled that before the fall of the Iron Curtain, Austria was the easternmost country in the free part of Europe, and Hungary the westernmost in the communist bloc. Since then, both countries have found themselves not just historically, but also geographically in the heart of Europe.

And from this pulsing heart flows much responsibility for both countries – for their parliamentary representatives and their governments – in terms of national development,

Walter Rosenkranz stated. He also remarked that the thriving cooperation between the parliamentary friendship groups of the two nations serves as a good example of collaboration. The President of the National Council of Austria stressed the importance of personal meetings in clarifying viewpoints, as opposed to "virtual proclamations."

Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban held talks with Walter Rosenkranz, President of the National Council of Austria (Photo: MTI)