PM Orban: ICC Turned Into a Politically Motivated Court

On Thursday morning, Israel's prime minister arrived for an official visit in Budapest, where he met with Viktor Orban, among others.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Photo: Attila Polyak)

This visit further strengthens the relationship between Hungary and Israel. Viktor Orban welcomed Benjamin Netanyahu in a Facebook post:

Safe in Budapest. Welcome to Hungary, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu!

At a joint press conference with Benjamin Netanyahu, the Hungarian prime minister highlighted that their last meeting in Budapest took place eight years ago, noting that the world has changed dramatically since then. He added that Hungary stands by Israel's right to self-defense.

Hungary is an island of freedom in Europe,

stated Viktor Orban.

Viktor Orban: Hamas flags have never been waved in Hungary, and they never will be

"The world has changed significantly since our last meeting, and global security is now facing serious threats. The most severe of these was the terrorist attack that Israel suffered a year and a half ago, in October," he stated. He added:

A brutal and severe terrorist attack took place that had a great impact on both the world and Hungary. The Hungarian government made it clear that we stand by Israel’s sovereignty and its right to self-defense, and we have maintained this position ever since.

Hungary’s prime minister also highlighted changes in Hungary, particularly within the European Union. In recent years, Hungary has been an island of freedom in Europe, as well as a resolved guardian and flagbearer of Judeo-Christian civilization. In terms of population, Hungary boasts the third largest Jewish community in Europe.

And I can confidently say that today, they are the safest Jewish community in all of Europe. One of the main topics of our discussion today, and one we will continue to address, is the phenomenon that has shocked us all over the past decade—the unprecedented rise of anti-Semitism in Western Europe. You also know that Hamas flags have never been waved in Hungary, and they never will be. In this country, in our homeland, we have zero tolerance for anti-Semitism, and we enforce this with all possible means

stated Viktor Orban. He added that "we protect all our citizens and pay special attention to groups that are particularly vulnerable. Today, the Jewish community is at high risk worldwide. That is why I want to assure you, as I have said during our talks, that Hungary does not tolerate anti-Semitism in any form. There is absolute zero tolerance," he said.

And I will repeat it once again: while it is unfortunate that we have to say this today, the reality is that among Jewish communities in Europe, those living in Hungary can feel the safest,

he emphasized.

The two prime ministers also discussed the topic of anti-Semitism being imported to Europe.

Illegal migration inevitably brings an increase in anti-Semitism. The Brussels elite cannot and will not stop it; they do not intend to halt illegal migration but rather manage it. Hungary, however, does not give in. Hungary will not accept any form of migration, nor will it allow any European migration agreement to be enforced within its borders, as this would endanger the security of all its citizens,

Hungary's prime minister stressed.

"Moreover, for us, this is also a matter of sovereignty," he highlighted. "There is a shared interest between our two countries—not just because of our values but also due to our national interests—that Israel remains a safe and stable country. A stable Israel is the key to stability in the Middle East, and in this, the Israel can always count on us," he said.

Significant Israeli Investments

Israel is a major investor in Hungary. Currently, 150 Israeli companies operate in Hungary, providing jobs for thousands of people. These investments are valuable not only because of their volume but also due to their quality, as they are primarily in the pharmaceutical and high-tech sectors. Hungarian and Israeli business communities cooperate effectively.

We have good hopes that this cooperation will continue. Our cooperation also extends to one of the most important and sensitive areas, which is military-industrial security cooperation. We have purchased numerous technologies from Israel and integrated them into the Hungarian military system, and we will continue this cooperation in the future. Hungarian exports to Israel are an important factor for us,

PM Orban underlined.

Viktor Orban and Benjamin Netanyahu hold a joint press conference in Budapest on April 3, 2025. (Photo: Attila Polyak)

Hungary's Withdrawal from the International Criminal Court

During the press conference, Viktor Orban spoke about Hungary's withdrawal from the International Criminal Court (ICC). As he pointed out, he was the prime minister who signed the document for Hungary's accession to the ICC back in 2000. "And I was the one who signed the document for our withdrawal," he said.

Hungary has decided—our government has decided—that we will leave the ICC. The reason for this decision is that we have come to the conviction that it has turned into a political court. In recent years, it has ceased to be an impartial, rule-of-law-based court and has become a politically motivated institution. This has been most clearly demonstrated by its decisions regarding Israel. We believe that a democratic state governed by the rule of law, like Hungary, cannot and should not participate in an international court driven by political motivations,

he said. The Hungarian prime minister underlined his conviction that this judicial body, which was initially an important international forum, has now become a political instrument—one that Hungary cannot and will not associate with in the future.

Viktor Orban announced that Hungary will withdraw from the Rome Statute and terminate its commitment to it.

Esteemed Mr Prime Minister, I once again extend our best wishes and warmly welcome you, not only on behalf of the Hungarian government but also in the name of the Hungarian people.

We thank you for visiting us and for the friendship that the State of Israel has shown toward Hungary over the past years. We are grateful for our cooperation on the international stage and for the support you provide to the Jewish community in Hungary. We take pride in the fact that the Hungarian Jewish community, which has endured a difficult and turbulent history, can now not only feel at home in Hungary but also consider itself a valuable and integral part of our society—just as we, too, consider the Jewish community in Hungary to be a valuable part of our nation,

he stated.

Viktor Orban went on to say that the Israeli leader's visit is not just a politically significant event, and reaffirmed that Israel can always count on Hungary as an unyielding European stronghold of Judeo-Christian culture, one that its adversaries cannot breach.

Netanyahu: Hungary Sets an Example

At the press conference, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed his gratitude for Hungary’s steadfast support for Israel in both the EU and the UN, and welcomed its decisive stance regarding the International Criminal Court (ICC).

It is particularly important to stand up against this corrupt organization, which essentially threatens democracy,

Netanyahu emphasized, criticizing the ICC for targeting Israel instead of its tormentors. "This is a matter of great importance for the entire civilized world—to take a stand against barbarism. And you, Mr Prime Minister, are the first—but not the last—leader to walk away from this corruption, from this decay. This step is deeply appreciated not only in Israel but in many countries around the world."

Hungary has taken a bold stance against anti-Semitism, which has unfortunately again resurfaced in Europe. Without the State of Israel, there is no Jewish people. Your fight against anti-Semitism—both within Hungary and beyond—is something others should aspire to. The Jewish community is treated exceptionally well here, as you yourself have said. Not only do they feel safe, but they are also able to live a fully Jewish life in the best possible way,

the Israeli prime minister said.

"Israelis like Hungary, they like Budapest. But then again, who wouldn't?" the Israeli prime minister said. (Photo: Attila Polyak)

PM Netanyahu also highlighted Hungary’s role in sports cooperation, specifically mentioning that Hungary has been temporarily hosting Israel’s football team, as well as other sports teams ensuring they have a place to train and compete.

All of this is a testament to the deep friendship and alliance between our nations,

he added.

Discussing tourism, Netanyahu emphasized:

A large number of Israeli tourists visit Hungary, and there are many Israeli investments here. Israelis love Hungary, they love Budapest. But then again, who wouldn’t?

However, he stressed that Hungarian-Israeli cooperation extends beyond tourism and investment. "We are fighting a shared battle for the future of our civilization—the future of Judeo-Christian Western civilization, which is currently under attack by radical Islam."

Netanyahu identified

Iran as the main backer of radical Islam and of Hamas, Hezbollah, and other militant groups in the Middle East.

Referencing the Hamas terrorist attack an Israel, he said

Our women were raped, our men beheaded, our babies burned alive. Hostages were taken—including a Hungarian citizen. We also discussed this, of course. We will bring them all home. We will crush this Iranian terror axis, which has not only targeted us but also struck Europe hard. Many of our Middle Eastern allies are committed to this fight. Through our actions, we are also protecting Europe. While some European leaders may not fully grasp this, Viktor Orban certainly does. He knows that this is a joint effort to protect our values, our interests, and our common security. And for that, I want to express my gratitude.

Netanyahu concluded by stating that Hungary and Israel have many areas of future cooperation.

Over the past 50+ years, Hungarian-Israeli relations have significantly evolved. Recent political and economic developments have enabled even stronger collaboration, elevating the already stable alliance to new heights.



Cover Photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hold joint press conference in Budapest, April 3, 2025 (Photo: Attila Polyak)