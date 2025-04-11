Rendkívüli

Bayer Zsolt tüntetést szervez szombatra a tiszás Kollár Kinga botránya miatt

PatriótákOrbán ViktorAlekszandar Vucsics
magyar

PM Orban to President Vucic: Serbian Patriots Can Count on Hungarian Patriots

The Hungarian prime minister said he sees that Serbia's president and his team are not giving up.

Magyar Nemzet
Forrás: PannonRtv2025. 04. 11. 9:22
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban at a previous meeting (Photo: MTI)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Serbian patriots can count on Hungarian patriots, Viktor Orban said in a message to Aleksandar Vucic, according to a report by the Pannon RTV news portal.

Dear Aleksandar, dear Serbian patriots! Greetings from Budapest.
We have been following the events in Serbia for months. Foreign powers are trying to interfere in the lives of the Serbian people. The same is happening in Hungary. Foreign powers want to tell the Serbs how to live. They are doing the same thing here, in our country,

Hungary's prime minister said in his video message.

Orban added that those who stand for Serbia’s sovereignty are under constant attack. He stated that he sees Vucic and his team are not giving up, and emphasized that the Serbian president and his team are not alone in this battle, it is a shared fight.

PM Orban's video message can be viewed here .

Cover photo: Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban at a previous meeting (Photo: MTI)

 

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Bayer Zsolt
idezojelekKollár Kinga

Bayer Zsolt tüntetést szervez szombatra a tiszás Kollár Kinga botránya miatt

Bayer Zsolt avatarja

Akik Brüsszellel szövetkeznek Magyarország ellen, azok tűnjenek el a közéletből! Azonnal!

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.