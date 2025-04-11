PM Orban to President Vucic: Serbian Patriots Can Count on Hungarian Patriots

Serbian patriots can count on Hungarian patriots, Viktor Orban said in a message to Aleksandar Vucic, according to a report by the Pannon RTV news portal.

Dear Aleksandar, dear Serbian patriots! Greetings from Budapest.

We have been following the events in Serbia for months. Foreign powers are trying to interfere in the lives of the Serbian people. The same is happening in Hungary. Foreign powers want to tell the Serbs how to live. They are doing the same thing here, in our country,

Hungary's prime minister said in his video message.

Orban added that those who stand for Serbia’s sovereignty are under constant attack. He stated that he sees Vucic and his team are not giving up, and emphasized that the Serbian president and his team are not alone in this battle, it is a shared fight.

Cover photo: Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban at a previous meeting (Photo: MTI)