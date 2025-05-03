Brussels Is Diverting Hungarians’ Money to Ukraine + Video

“The European People’s Party has decided on fast-tracking Ukraine’s EU membership, more money, and more weapons for Ukraine,” says the government-produced video uploaded to social media. The footage features Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antnio Costa.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wants to speed up Ukraine's accession to the European Union (Photo: AFP/NurPhoto/Nicolas Economou)

Von der Leyen is quoted saying:

We must continue to stand with Ukraine, provide more military and financial support, increase pressure on Russia, and yes — we must give Ukraine a clear path to join our European Union.

According to the video, Brussels is diverting the money of Europeans, including that of Hungarians, to Ukraine.

Enough is enough! Voks 2025. Vote regarding Ukraine’s EU membership,

the message concludes, encouraging citizens to express their opinion on the matter in the public opinion vote.

Cover photo: Illustration (Photo: MTI/EPA/Stephanie Lecocq)