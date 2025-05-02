UkrajnaEUEurópai Néppártháborúorosz-ukrán háborúManfred WeberMagyar Péter
This Is How the European People’s Party Would Step Up Support for Ukraine

At its recent congress, the European People’s Party (EPP) adopted resolutions that would provide Ukraine with further financial and military support, while expediting the country’s accession to the European Union. The party’s stance runs counter to pro-peace efforts led by the United States and ignores the potential long-term risks such a move could pose for Europe’s future. Leaders behind the decision — including Manfred Weber — are choosing to prolong the war rather than pursue peace, even at the cost of Europe’s economic well-being. In essence, the European People’s Party would give up everything for Ukraine.

European People’s Party President Manfred Weber, with other EPP members at the EPP Congress in Valencia on April 30, 2025 (Photo: AFP)
Hungary’s Hungary's government shared a video and post on social media, highlighting the EPP’s decision to fast-track Ukraine EU accession and to funnel even more money and weapons to Kyiv.

Alberto Nunez Feijoo, head of Spain’s opposition People’s Party (PP) (right), and Manfred Weber, president of the European People’s Party (EPP), applaud on stage at the EPP Congress in Valencia on April 30, 2025 (Photo: AFP)

Brussels is poised to send even more money and weapons to Kyiv. At the EPP Congress, decisions were made that would continue fueling the war and allow Ukraine to bypass normal procedures in joining the EU. The decision-makers showed no concern for the risks such a step poses—especially as the United States makes concerted efforts to end the bloodshed and bring the Russia–Ukraine war to a close. The pro-war elite in Brussels—led by Manfred Weber, the political patron of Peter Magyar, and scandal-ridden Ursula von der Leyen—is willing to jeopardize Europe’s future just to keep the fighting ongoing Ukraine.

The European People’s Party chose war, instead of peace.

Mr. Weber and his allies reached this decision despite the fact that the European economy is suffering. Yet even in such circumstances, they are unwilling to withhold shared EU funds from Ukraine.

Regarding Ukraine, EC President Ursula von der Leyen stated:

We must continue to stand by Ukraine. We need to provide more military and financial support. We must increase pressure on Russia and offer Ukraine a clear path to European Union membership

So Brussels is taking European and Hungarian taxpayers’ money into Ukraine.

Enough is enough. Vote 2025. Cast your vote on Ukraine’s EU membership!

– urges the Hungarian government in its latest campaign call.

As Magyar Nemzet has previously highlighted, the EPP’s plan—if successful—would carry serious consequences. Fast-tracking Ukraine into the EU before 2030 could significantly reduce the funding Hungary receives from Brussels. In connection with this, Fidesz MEP Csaba Domotor presented specific figures. The Member of the European Parliament revealed how much less money Hungary would receive if Mr. Weber and Ms. von der Leyen succeeded in ushering Kyiv into the EU.

He underlined: 

EU support for Hungary could decrease by as much as 22 percent. Even under the current rules, farmers could see their subsidies drop by up to 17 percent if Ukraine becomes a full member.

At its congress in Valencia, the European People’s Party—including the Tisza Party—voted to send additional funds to Ukraine and to accelerate its EU accession

Meanwhile, as Brussels looks poised to fast-track Ukraine's EU membership, Western Balkan countries continue to face an ever-growing list of accession requirements. Some of these nations—such as Serbia—have been waiting more than ten years to join the EU. Yet Belgrade still has not been given any target date for membership.

 

 

By contrast, Ukraine—despite being a country at war—could be admitted by Brussels into the EU before 2030.

 

Cover photo: European People’s Party President Manfred Weber, with other EPP members at the EPP Congress in Valencia on April 30, 2025 (Photo: AFP)

