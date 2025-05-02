Hungary’s Hungary's government shared a video and post on social media, highlighting the EPP’s decision to fast-track Ukraine EU accession and to funnel even more money and weapons to Kyiv.

Alberto Nunez Feijoo, head of Spain’s opposition People’s Party (PP) (right), and Manfred Weber, president of the European People’s Party (EPP), applaud on stage at the EPP Congress in Valencia on April 30, 2025 (Photo: AFP)

Brussels is poised to send even more money and weapons to Kyiv. At the EPP Congress, decisions were made that would continue fueling the war and allow Ukraine to bypass normal procedures in joining the EU. The decision-makers showed no concern for the risks such a step poses—especially as the United States makes concerted efforts to end the bloodshed and bring the Russia–Ukraine war to a close. The pro-war elite in Brussels—led by Manfred Weber, the political patron of Peter Magyar, and scandal-ridden Ursula von der Leyen—is willing to jeopardize Europe’s future just to keep the fighting ongoing Ukraine.