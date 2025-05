Hungary’s share of EU funding could drop by as much as 22 percent. Even under the current rules, farmers would receive up to 17 percent less in subsidies if Ukraine were granted full membership. MEP Csaba Domotor shared this information on his social media page.

According to the Fidesz MEP, no one wants to talk about these realities, while Peter Magyar’s Brussels-based party has formally stated in a party congress resolution that it would accelerate Ukraine’s membership process.