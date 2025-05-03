Rendkívüli

Zelenszkij szerint a magyarok támogatják Ukrajna EU-csatlakozását

Gender Transition Procedures on Children Is Child Abuse

The White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy told reporters that surgeries and chemical treatments aimed at changing a child’s gender qualify as child abuse. Stephen Miller emphasized that castration surgeries and drugs, and sterilization treatments for children violate all sound medical ethics, are entirely unjustified, and cause irreversible, lifelong harm to children.

2025. 05. 03.
Illustration (Source: Pexels)
At a White House press briefing, Miller highlighted the steps taken by the Trump administration to protect children from radical gender ideology, V4NA reports. 

The Department of Justice is also coordinating with state and local law enforcement to combat child abuse in our school systems. It is child abuse to change a child’s gender, particularly if you do not inform the parents,

Miller stated.

In other words, if a 5-6-7-year old child goes to school and the teacher tries to turn the boy into a girl or the girl into a boy, that is child abuse, and this administration is treating that as child abuse,

the Deputy Chief of Staff emphasized, adding that such actions represent a gross violation of parental rights.

Miller also stated that the U.S. government is prohibiting hospitals from performing gender transition surgeries on minors using taxpayer funds, Breitbart writes. “This also includes this administrations message to our hospital systems that they cannot and will not be allowed to use taxpayer money to perform chemical castration or sexual mutilation of children,” he said.

“Castration surgeries, castration drugs, and sterilization treatments for children are barbaric. They violate all sound medical ethics. They are entirely unjustified. They harm children for life – irreversibly. This is child torture, child abuse and medical malpractice,”

Stephen Miller emphasized.

 

Cover photo: Illustration (Source: Pexels)

