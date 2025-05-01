BrüsszelUkrajnaGulyás GergelyBrüsszel Péterháborúfegyver
Gergely Gulyas: Brussels Supports War, Not Peace + Video

According to Gergely Gulyas, the minister heading the Hungarian Prime Minister's Office, the war in Ukraine places a huge burden on European economies. The minister also criticized the Tisza Party’s stance.

2025. 05. 01. 12:13
Gergely Gulyas, (Photo: Zoltan Mathe/MTI)
“Brussels is supporting war, not peace,” declared Minister Gergely Gulyas in his latest Facebook video. He pointed out that the European Union is urging further arms shipments and financial support for Ukraine, despite the “unbearable burdens” these place on Europe’s economy.

“This war has already cost Hungary alone 20 billion dollars, even though we have always stood on the side of peace and have not sent weapons,” Gulyas emphasized.

The minister stated that at the European People’s Party (EPP) congress, the Tisza Party and its allies aligned themselves with a pro-war position. “They clearly said they support war over peace, would send more money to Ukraine, and also back Ukraine’s immediate EU accession,” he said.

Gulyas added that despite war-related pressures and “flawed European economic policies,” Hungary is still able to maintain economic stability, support families, increase the value of pensions, protect jobs, and expand aid for small and medium-sized enterprises.

“Hungary will defend itself and its own citizens,” the minister concluded his video message.

Cover photo: Gergely Gulyas,  (Photo: Zoltan Mathe/MTI)

