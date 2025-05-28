Hungarian FM: Hungary Is Currently the Safest Place in Europe for Jewish Communities

Speaking at a ministerial-level panel of the Conference Against Antisemitism, Szijjarto said that modern-day antisemitism is spreading at an increasingly alarming rate, especially in Western Europe, which he linked primarily to mass illegal immigration.

Hungary's Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto, (Photo: Anadolu via AFP)

He explained that this is why the Hungarian government is taking a resolute stance against the influx of migrants, for which it has been fined one million euros daily by the European Commission.

In Hungary, we have declared zero tolerance for antisemitism. Hungary is currently the safest place in Europe—both in general and for Jewish communities,

he said. The minister pointed out that Central Europe’s largest Jewish community lives in Hungary today, where they can feel safe.

he said.

There are no migrants in Hungary. Hungary does not allow illegal migrants to enter, no matter how much Brussels penalizes us. Despite Brussels’ attempts to pressure us, we are keeping Hungary the safest country in Europe,

he stated, adding:

It is completely unimaginable and forbidden in Hungary to hold demonstrations glorifying terrorist organizations. And in Hungary, there is no need for armed security guards at Jewish events. It is quite telling that Central Europe’s largest synagogue and Central Europe’s largest Catholic church are within walking distance of each other.

Szijjarto also expressed pride in Hungary being the host country for the home matches of Israel’s national football team:

And you can be sure that in Hungary, Israel’s national anthem has never been booed—and never will be—at any sporting event,

he said.

The minister also warned that the world is currently facing enormous security risks, and one of the most serious among them is terrorism, which is growing in scale.

In his remarks, he called it the duty of the international community to ensure that atrocities like those of October 7, 2023, in Israel never happen again.

He then condemned how some participants in recent international political debates have questioned Israel’s right to self-defense, attempting to relativize one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in world history.

He argued that there is a strong anti-Israel stance in global politics, with unbalanced and biased statements being made against the Jewish state—even in international organizations.

As an example, he cited the International Criminal Court (ICC), which, he said, made a clearly politically motivated decision by issuing an arrest warrant against the Israeli Prime Minister. He stressed that the judicial body has now become a political organization and has completely lost its credibility, which is why Hungary has decided to withdraw.

We are proud to be a strategic ally and friend of Israel. Israel can always count on Hungary—in the fight against antisemitism and in standing up against anti-Israel bias in international politics,

he concluded.

Cover photo: Peter Szijjarto, Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister of Hungary (Photo: AFP)