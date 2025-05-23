Európai UnióTuzson BenceEurópai Bíróság
Hungary MOJ: Government to Sue EU Court of Justice + Video

The government will sue the European Court of Justice to demand compensation for the damage it caused, Hungary's Justice Minister Bence Tuzson stated on the Mozgasban podcast with host Gabor G. Fodor. Tuzson also spoke about the countermeasures the government is planning in response to the Brussels-imposed sanctions for Hungary’s refusal to join the EU asylum system. The minister also discussed the transparency law, political activism among judges, and the transformation of the legal code.

2025. 05. 23. 13:41
Mozgasban podcast host Gabor G. Fodor and Hungary's Justice Minister Bence Tuzson (Photo: Istvan Mirko)
In the podcast, invited guest Justice Minister Bence Tuzson emphasized that the EU’s criticisms are always political attacks disguised as legal issues. He pointed out: "What they consider legally problematic here is not considered problematic elsewhere," explaining why the Hungarian government states a double standard is being applied.

According to Tuzson, these attacks are expanding. He drew a historical parallel: “Back in the 1950s, political issues were settled using legal tools — what we are seeing now is a return to that practice. It’s simply because politics is not equipped to solve these issues, so legal tools are being used instead. This is an extremely dangerous trend,” he warned.

20250522 Budapest G Fodor Gábor Tuzson Bence podcast XXI század intézet fotó: Mirkó István Magyar Nemzet
Justice Minister Bence Tuzson: One of the most important aspects of sovereignty is defending the sovereignty of the country. (Photo: Istvan Mirko)

Is The European Union Being Blown Apart?

Tuzson referred to examples like Marine Le Pen and Calin Georgescu to illustrate what happens when the judiciary tries to interfere in politics. He warned that such legal acts can have wider effects: “When a political issue is repeatedly discredited through legal means by the EU, the result is that the targeted party — in this case Hungary — tries to escape using whatever tools at its disposal.”

He added:

“If the European Commission continues this practice, countries will eventually stop enforcing certain legal actions — including the rulings of the European Court of Justice.”

According to Tuzson, if enforcement of rulings ceases, that would very likely tear the European Union apart

When the Judiciary Interferes with Politics

The podcast also touched on the Hungarian Judicial Association’s claim that the Sovereignty Protection Office threatens the rule of law. Tuzson responded by saying that the association crossed a line by entering political discourse: “Protecting sovereignty means defending our nation’s independence. If an organization that defines itself as a professional advocacy group takes a political stance on such a core issue, it becomes a serious problem.”

He also addressed the transparency law, stating its aim is to eliminate foreign influence. Based on international examples, he said, there have been organizations funded from abroad that took political positions and even intervened in election campaigns. “This has happened in Hungary too — just look back at the 2022 elections,” he reminded.

We Will Sue the ECJ

The host asked what countermeasures the government plans to take against the EU’s penalties for not joining the asylum system. Hungary has been fined €200 million and the amount increases by €1 million per day. Tuzson pointed out that the Treaty on EU operation contains a clause requiring the Union to compensate any member state for damages caused by its institutions.

“That’s why the government will sue the European Court of Justice — to make them pay for the damage they’ve caused,"

 he stated.

Regarding Voks 2025, the government's public opinion consultation, Tuzson stressed that a country can only be successful if it always bases its political decisions on the opinions of the people. "This is sometimes easy to manifest during elections, (...) but there are questions that come up in the interim. For example, Ukraine's EU accession. We see that it can cause immense trouble," he pointed out. Encouraging people to vote, he stressed that the leadership of a country and the fight to defend its sovereignty can only be successful if the people support the government.

AI-Powered Legal Database Is Coming

Tuzson also emphasized the need for a more transparent legal system. “If someone wants to start a business — say, making mugs — they don’t care how many laws govern it. They just want to know what’s required: permits, registration, obligations, etc. If they can get that answer clearly and simply, that’s ideal,” he explained as the reason behind converting the entire legal code into an artificial intelligence-based system. 
For example, if you enter “What are the requirements needed if I want to manufacture mugs?” into the system, it will tell you your obligations. Tuzson added that in the long term, the government plans for this system to eventually handle the application submission process on behalf of users.

Hungary's minister of Justice also touched on topics like: the multi-phase salary increase program for judges until 2027, the development of victim support centers, and the government's measures to combat drug trafficking and distribution.

Cover photo: Mozgasban podcast host Gabor G. Fodor and Hungary's Justice Minister Bence Tuzson (Photo: Istvan Mirko)

 

