Hungary MOJ: Government to Sue EU Court of Justice + Video

We Will Sue the ECJ

The host asked what countermeasures the government plans to take against the EU’s penalties for not joining the asylum system. Hungary has been fined €200 million and the amount increases by €1 million per day. Tuzson pointed out that the Treaty on EU operation contains a clause requiring the Union to compensate any member state for damages caused by its institutions.

“That’s why the government will sue the European Court of Justice — to make them pay for the damage they’ve caused,"

he stated.

Regarding Voks 2025, the government's public opinion consultation, Tuzson stressed that a country can only be successful if it always bases its political decisions on the opinions of the people. "This is sometimes easy to manifest during elections, (...) but there are questions that come up in the interim. For example, Ukraine's EU accession. We see that it can cause immense trouble," he pointed out. Encouraging people to vote, he stressed that the leadership of a country and the fight to defend its sovereignty can only be successful if the people support the government.

AI-Powered Legal Database Is Coming

Tuzson also emphasized the need for a more transparent legal system. “If someone wants to start a business — say, making mugs — they don’t care how many laws govern it. They just want to know what’s required: permits, registration, obligations, etc. If they can get that answer clearly and simply, that’s ideal,” he explained as the reason behind converting the entire legal code into an artificial intelligence-based system.

For example, if you enter “What are the requirements needed if I want to manufacture mugs?” into the system, it will tell you your obligations. Tuzson added that in the long term, the government plans for this system to eventually handle the application submission process on behalf of users.

Hungary's minister of Justice also touched on topics like: the multi-phase salary increase program for judges until 2027, the development of victim support centers, and the government's measures to combat drug trafficking and distribution.

Cover photo: Mozgasban podcast host Gabor G. Fodor and Hungary's Justice Minister Bence Tuzson (Photo: Istvan Mirko)