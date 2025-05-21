Hungary's DefMin: Further Escalation of the War Makes No Sense + Video

Hungary believes that space should be given to the peace talks initiated by the United States, with the key goals being ensuring continuity in the negotiation process and achieving an early resolution to end the war in Ukraine, said Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky in Brussels. At a press briefing following the EU defense ministers’ meeting, Hungary's defense minister emphasized that, in light of this, Hungary sees no justification for the EU and its member states to continue supporting the military escalation of the war, particularly through steps aimed at securing Ukraine’s military victory—including arms deliveries and other military aid—which Hungary has refused to take part in from the start.

Source Facebook/Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky

Hungary’s position, consistently upheld from the beginning, is that the war has no military solution and that peace can only be achieved through diplomacy. Therefore, an immediate ceasefire and the start of peace talks are essential. The European Union must avoid any decision that would obstruct this goal,

the minister pointed out. He also revealed that the ministers also discussed a previously approved EU mandate for military training missions. Originally, the mandate covered training within EU member states, but a new proposal would expand the mandate by allowing the training missions to take place not only within the territory of EU member states but also directly inside Ukraine, he explained.

This approach clearly goes against Hungary’s longstanding position,

Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky emphasized. He highlighted that further escalation of the war makes no sense, and the top priority should be achieving a ceasefire.

Strengthening the European Union’s defense capabilities was one of the key topics during Tuesday’s meeting. Hungary is one of the few countries that has, for years, met the NATO-recommended defense spending of 2 percent of GDP—a target many member states still haven’t reached, he noted. He added that many now believe even that level is insufficient, as a proposal to raise defense spending to 5 percent was also discussed.

Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky stated that Hungary is committed to strengthening European defense capabilities and the defense industry.

Hungary supports every step aimed at bolstering Europe’s defense industry that applies directly do EU member states instead of through supporting Ukraine,

he said.

Concerning the EU's new series of proposals aimed at developing the bloc’s defense capabilities, the minister said Hungary supports the scheme, as it would expand the funds available to member states, including Hungary.

Meanwhile, he said the issue of providing European security guarantees to Ukraine is still on the Brussels’ agenda, adding that many member states are hoping to achieve this by admitting Ukraine to the bloc. Hungary, however, does not support such a step, he said, arguing that Ukraine is still at war.

Ukraine's EU membership cannot serve as a security guarantee amid an active war, and pushing for fast-tracked accession goes against the interests of the Hungarian people, and we must firmly oppose it,

the minister stated. He added, "And we cannot accept any scenario where the costs of this process are passed on to Hungarian families in any form. Furthermore, if Ukraine joined the EU, what security guarantees could it offer to existing members?”

Just a few days ago, details emerged showing that Ukraine has launched an international smear campaign against Hungary. According to the minister, this is a well-coordinated and timed operation, and Hungary has taken the necessary steps in response. Ukraine is pursuing this campaign while simultaneously pushing for admission into the European Union and NATO, Hungary's defense minister concluded.