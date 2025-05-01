Tamas Deutsch Exposes Brussels’ True Agenda

In his post shared onsocial media, Tamas Deutsch pointed to a newly published report from the European Court of Auditors, which he claims clearly reveals that between 2021 and 2023, nearly 2,800 billion forints — roughly seven billion euros — were distributed among NGOs he describes as having a left-wing, liberal, and Soros-aligned background. The politician emphasized that while these organizations claim to be civil society groups, in reality they pursue political aims and support campaigns against patriotic and sovereignist parties.

Tamás Deutsch says the EU has funneled seven billion euros to pseudo-civil organizations (Photo: AFP)

Brussels poised to inherit activist networks, Deutsch warns

According to Mr. Deutsch, in the wake of declining political funding from the United States—referring to the controversy surrounding USAID—left-wing and liberal factions in the European Parliament are now pushing for Brussels to take over the continued financing of these activist networks.