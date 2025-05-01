Brüsszelguruló dollárokDeutsch Tamás
Tamas Deutsch Exposes Brussels’ True Agenda

According to Tamas Deutsch, head of the Fidesz–KDNP delegation in the European Parliament, a recent report by the European Court of Auditors has proven that the EU has been financially supporting left-wing and liberal political activist networks for years. He contends that this is part of a broader effort to exert political pressure on sovereignist movements, and that the cost has already exceeded 7 billion euros.

2025. 05. 01.
Tamas Deutsch, head of the Fidesz–KDNP delegation in the European Parliament (Photo: MTI)
Tamas Deutsch, head of the Fidesz–KDNP delegation in the European Parliament (Photo: MTI)
In his post shared onsocial media, Tamas Deutsch pointed to a newly published report from the European Court of Auditors, which he claims clearly reveals that between 2021 and 2023, nearly 2,800 billion forints — roughly seven billion euros — were distributed among NGOs he describes as having a left-wing, liberal, and Soros-aligned background. The politician emphasized that while these organizations claim to be civil society groups, in reality they pursue political aims and support campaigns against patriotic and sovereignist parties.

Tamás Deutsch says the EU has funneled seven billion euros to pseudo-civil organizations (Photo: AFP)

Brussels poised to inherit activist networks, Deutsch warns

According to Mr. Deutsch, in the wake of declining political funding from the United States—referring to the controversy surrounding USAID—left-wing and liberal factions in the European Parliament are now pushing for Brussels to take over the continued financing of these activist networks.

The European Parliament's leftist-liberal factions want even more rolling euros after the rolling dollars had dried up. That’s why they're passing resolution after resolution calling on Brussels to assume the funding of political activist networks, following the cutoff of USAID funds,

– Mr. Deutsch wrote, adding that Members of the European Parliament from the Tisza Party have consistently supported these proposals.

And every one of these outrageous proposals is backed by Tisza MEPs! Just like in 2022, they want to finance the opposition’s 2026 campaign from abroad as well,

– he wrote.

We’ll say it slowly so even Peter Magyar can understand: absolutely not! The flow of rolling dollars and euros must be stopped!

– the MEP concluded his post.

Cover photo: Tamas Deutsch, head of the Fidesz–KDNP delegation in the European Parliament (Photo: MTI)

