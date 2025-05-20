Poland’s Security and Sovereignty at Stake

The first round of Poland’s presidential election, held on Sunday, yielded no definitive result. Ahead of the second round, Marcin Romanowski, the head of the Hungarian–Polish Institute of Freedom, spoke to our newspaper about what is at stake for Poland.

According to Marcin Romanowski, if Rafal Trzaskowski wins the second round, Poland will fall completely under foreign influence (Photo: Anadolu via AFP)

These presidential elections are, above all, about Poland’s security and sovereignty in the face of growing political and economic pressure from Brussels and Berlin—including the pressure to accept illegal migrants. This is far more than a contest between two candidates,

Mr. Romanowski emphasized.

Over the past year and a half, the left-liberal government of Donald Tusk has systematically dismantled the institutions of the rule of law and subordinated them to foreign interests. “The aim,” he added, “is full integration into a European superstate dominated by Germany, at the expense of Poland’s national interests.”

According to Poland's former deputy justice minister, the same scenario is being prepared for Hungary.

I see clear parallels: Peter Magyar — Manfred Weber’s political project — has openly stated that he intends to ‘do what Tusk did in Poland.'

“This is a regional playbook,” Mr. Romanowski warned, “in which local politicians, backed by Brussels and networks linked to George Soros, are united in one goal: seizing power and placing their countries under the centralized control of Brussels.”

In Poland, we are already seeing the public prosecutor’s office and the security apparatus being used not only against opposition politicians, but against anyone who dares to contradict the liberal mainstream. There is an unprecedented media campaign based on distortion and manipulation,

– he said, adding that this election is now the last obstacle preventing Poland from falling completely under foreign influence.

As neither candidate secured the necessary number of votes, a second round will be held on June 1. Despite the unprecedented manipulation and the media and institutional advantages held by the government, Karol Nawrocki, supported by the Law and Justice party (PiS), achieved a very strong result in the first round, Mr. Romanowski said.

This shows that Poles are becoming increasingly aware of the scale of the threat. They now see that they were deceived in the fall of 2023, when Donald Tusk, under the banner of ‘rule of law’ and ‘European values,’ seized power, began purging institutions, attacking the opposition, and handing over the country’s governance to Brussels bureaucrats

he highlighted.

In the second round, we expect a very aggressive, brutal, and dirty campaign

Mr. Romanowski said.

– “Unfortunately, this is because Tusk’s people have committed serious crimes over the past year and a half. In open violation of the law and rulings of the Constitutional Court, they forcibly took over the prosecutor’s office. They unlawfully dismissed court presidents. They used degrading treatment and even torture against detained public officials to extract false testimonies against opposition politicians. They targeted Christian and conservative civil organizations,” Mr. Romanowski listed. – “This sounds like something out of Belarus, but it's happening in Poland. Now they know that losing power could mean prison time. That’s why they are prepared to use any means — legal or illegal — to hold on to it,” he added.

The globalist establishment will stop at nothing to defend its position. But public resistance is also growing — the more they use prosecutors, intelligence services, and foreign money, the more Poles are turning against them. That’s why I’m convinced that Karol Nawrocki has a real shot at victory,

he stated.

Mr. Nawrocki also benefits from the fact that conservative candidates — such as Slawomir Mentzen and Grzegorz Braun — together with him, received more than half of the total votes.

This means the majority of Poles still want a sovereign, strong Poland based on national and Christian values,

Mr. Romanowski stressed.

These people are not buying into leftist and liberal propaganda. They want a country that decides its own future and does not blindly follow Brussels’ instructions, he added.

Given the gravity of the threats, he said, it is now essential for all right-wing political forces — regardless of party or personal differences — to unite and not be lulled by false promises. Mr. Trzaskowski — just like Peter Magyar in Hungary — pretends to be a centrist to deceive voters. He says what conservative voters want to hear, but if he wins, he will faithfully carry out every demand of the European Commission: resettling illegal migrants, introducing the LGBTQ agenda, and dismantling independent institutions. We cannot allow that to happen,

Mr. Romanowski warned.

Cover photo: Polish presidential candidate Karol Nawrocki (Photo: AFP)