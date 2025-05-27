Ukraine Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for Slovak Agriculture

The Slovak Chamber of Agriculture and Food (SPPK) does not support the extension of the EU’s current trade preferences for Ukraine. The organization’s leadership fears that eliminating tariffs and quotas will further increase pressure on Slovak producers, who already struggle to compete with cheap Ukrainian goods.

Ukraine will be the final nail in the coffin for Slovakia’s agricultural sector,

– Emil Macho, the chamber’s vice president, said, adding that

a vast country with excellent arable land like Ukraine, whose technological capacity isn’t even fully utilized, presents an enormous threat. Neither Slovakia, nor the European Union is prepared for this

The chamber’s president, Andrej Gajdos, spoke in similarly stark terms:

We fear a repeat of the situation we experienced a few years ago, when unchecked volumes of goods flooded into the country and endangered local farmers.

Representatives from the chamber emphasized that enormous agricultural holdings operate in Ukraine — some controlling as much as 300,000 to 400,000 hectares of land — while Slovakia’s total cultivated area doesn’t even reach one-third of that. Labor costs are also significantly lower:

Workers there earn a third of what they do here, and other production costs are much lower as well,

– Mr. Gajdos pointed out. In addition, environmental regulations in Ukraine are far more lenient. For example, Slovak farmers are required to leave certain fields fallow and are prohibited from keeping poultry in cages—rules that currently do not apply in Ukraine. According to Mr. Gajdos: