This is no game: if we admit the Ukrainians, we’re also admitting the war into the Union.
Cover photo: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Kossuth Radio studios (Photo: MTI / Prime Minister’s Press Office)
President Tamas Sulyok personally congratulates Pope Leo XIV on the beginning of his Petrine ministry.
This is what the Ukrainian intelligence campaign organized against Hungary is about, and this is why Brussels wants to force the pro-Ukraine Tisza-Dobrev coalition upon us, PM Orban said.
Hungarian foreign policy is guided by a single criterion: what is in the interest of Hungarians, the PM told Tenyek on TV2 in an interview. He stressed that if Ukraine is admitted, the war will also be admitted to the EU.
Eva Vlaardingerbroek openly stands in support of farmers, and is against migration and the tenets of woke-feminism.
