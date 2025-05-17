Rendkívüli

PM Orban: Admitting Ukraine Means Bringing the War into the EU

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban gives an exclusive interview in Tirana to the Tenyek program and shares an excerpt on his social media page.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 05. 17. 12:22
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Kossuth Radio studios (Photo: MTI / Prime Minister’s Press Office)
This is no game: if we admit the Ukrainians, we’re also admitting the war into the Union. 
From Tirana, interview with Gabor Gonczi. Tonight on Tenyek!

the PM post on social media.

Cover photo: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Kossuth Radio studios (Photo: MTI / Prime Minister’s Press Office)

