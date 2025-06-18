A growing number of children are being targeted by the trans industry. The numbers are exploding: in Austria, within just a few years, the number of so-called "gender identity disorder" diagnoses among children and adolescents—especially girls—has increased tenfold. More and more minors are undergoing hormone treatments or even surgical procedures, which have serious consequences for their health. In Austria, the legal age for purchasing and consuming alcohol is 16, and smoking is prohibited under 18. However, young people can decide to change their gender identity almost as early as childhood, the international V4NA news agency reported.

Photo: AFP

In 2011, there were only four women under the age of 25 who identified as male and therefore underwent gender reassignment surgery and breast amputation. By 2023, this number had risen to 128. Many later regretted their decision.

Questioning Gender Identity to Become Punishable

Parents and psychologists were shocked by a new bill that the SPO and NEOS want to push through parliament in June. According to the draft, questioning a person's self-declared gender identity—that is, how they identify or feel in terms of gender—would become a punishable offence. Psychological help in such cases would no longer be acceptable under the bill. Thus, exploring or resolving mental and emotional causes, or offering therapy, would not be considered viable solutions. Instead, only hormone treatments and surgeries would be permitted—even in cases where the young person may be suffering from depression or bullying, and this is what causes their inner conflict that leads to gender identity crisis.

According to a report by Exxpress, Viennese psychiatrist Bettina Reiter warned in an interview with Serius TV that in the future, any doctor who does not treat children seeking gender transition with procedures aimed strictly at gender reassignment could face prosecution—just like parents who try to dissuade their child from transitioning or want to protect them from surgery and gender reassignment.

Identity Crises in Youth Often Have Psychological Roots

The psychiatrist emphasized that behind the desire for gender reassignment in many young people, there is often something else: depression, anxiety disorders, eating disorders, ADHD or bullying. These are psychological problems that cannot be resolved through surgery and hormones.

However, the draft states that

sexual orientation (...) as well as transgender identity and non-binary identity (...) are not to be considered psychological disorders.

Any form of support that questions the desire for gender transition or seeks alternative solutions would be prohibited if the draft is passed.

Saying 'No' Could Mean Prison Time

In the future, anyone who tries to prevent a child from taking this radical step could face up to one year in prison. Psychiatrist Bettina Reiter also warned:

If parents say, "My child has a problem", the new law will force them to say, "Do whatever you want."

The Rise of the Gender Lobby: Growing Support for Minors’ Gender Transition

The plan to support minors in undergoing gender transition is not unique to Austria. Last year in France, the transgender lobby and government proposed a so-called "public service formula" for gender transition, which would have allowed any French citizen over the age of 16 to change gender for free.

According to the recommendation of the French public health authority, requests from adolescents aged 16 to 18 should be treated the same as those of adults. The authority also noted that lack of parental support for a minor’s gender transition could worsen their mental health and endanger their well-being. Additionally, it was stated that if parents refuse their child's request for gender reassignment, the authorities could seek either "partial transfer or full withdrawal of parental rights, including full emancipation."

Gender Reassignment Surgeries Have Become a Business Interest for Doctors

In the United States, medical associations no longer function solely as institutions that uphold official medical standards but have become professional lobbying groups. These associations often use incentives aligned with the professional interests of their members—sometimes steering even the most well-intentioned doctors off course.

This trend is particularly noticeable in the field of gender medicine.

Child gender medicine is a relatively new area, and as such, medical associations often rely on ideologically isolated subcommittees when developing treatment guidelines for LGBTQ issues.

Illustration (Photo: AFP)