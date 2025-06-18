Hungary FM: Plan Aims to Kill Hungary's Utility Cost Reduction Scheme

No ban has been specified concerning nuclear fuel, which is obviously connected to the fact that the western European and Russian nuclear industries are completely intertwined, with numerous joint development projects under way between western European and Russian companies, so nuclear fuel acquisitions are currently not under threat,

Peter Szijjarto said, adding that the draft regulation shows that Brussels is ready to "kill safe and cheap energy supplies for Hungary".

This proposal seriously violates our sovereignty, since the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union explicitly states that energy policy decisions fall within national competence. No one can dictate what energy carriers we buy, how much, from whom, or when,

he emphasized. Despite this, one of the two crude oil pipelines leading to Hungary would be completely shut down, leaving only one available. This plan also means that in natural gas deliveries, 26 billion cubic meters of capacity would be scrapped in a short time. On the one hand, Ukraine has closed the pipeline through its territory. On the other hand, this proposal specifically names the border crossing point between Serbia and Hungary, so it would also stop deliveries through the TurkStream pipeline, he warned.

They are killing the two biggest gas supply routes, and then claim this is about reducing dependency and improving energy security,

he added. In Hungary’s case, he said, the effect would be the opposite. The Von der Leyen–Zelensky plan would kill the country’s energy security, kill the utility cost reduction scheme, and force Hungarian families to pay double for electricity and more than triple for gas compared to current levels, he stated.

This is unacceptable. We will fight this Brussels plan, and we will protect Hungary’s energy security and Hungarian families. We will fight as long as it takes to make sure the Von der Leyen–Zelensky plan does not ruin Hungary and Hungarian families for Ukraine’s sake,

he concluded.

Cover photo: Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Photo: MTI)