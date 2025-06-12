Organization Linked to Soros Network Operates Almost Entirely on Foreign Funds

Thanks to foreign financial support, K-Monitor — an organization linked to the Soros network — significantly increased its revenues last year. According to its 2024 financial report, the group posted revenues of 137.7 million forints, representing a rise of more than eight million forints compared to 2023. It is telling that this government-critical NGO — which defines itself as working to promote the transparent use of public funds and combat corruption — operated almost entirely on foreign money last year: 89.3 percent of its income, or 122.9 million forints, came from outside Hungary.

Among its donors is the National Endowment for Democracy (NED), a U.S.-based organization specializing in global influence operations, which also played a role in the 2022 campaign financing scandal involving Hungary’s left-wing opposition. Sometimes described as a subsidiary of the CIA, NED granted 17.7 million forints to K-Monitor last year. The Dutch Human Rights Fund, operated by the Dutch government, contributed 6.4 million forints, while the European Union’s CERV program — dedicated to supporting "civil" organizations — provided 11.7 million.

K-Monitor also received significant funding from organizations closely affiliated with George Soros’s network. The New Venture Fund gave 15.6 million forints; the Sigrid Rausing Trust donated more than double that — 36.2 million forints; and the Foundation to Promote Open Society contributed 35.3 million.

In previous years, K-Monitor consistently appeared on the payroll of the Soros world: between 2017 and 2023, the group received a total of $425,000 — or roughly 150 million forints — from the Soros-backed Open Society Foundations.

It is worth recalling that the organization’s executive director and co-founder is Sandor Lederer, who hails from a communist family. His father, Pal Lederer, was a foreign policy journalist for Nepszabadsag and served as the Moscow correspondent for both Vilaggazdasag and HVG. Unlike his father, however, Sandor Lederer has committed himself not to Moscow, but to the Soros network: in a past interview, he spoke candidly about how the stock market speculator is funding his organization. Also notable is that in 2018, Mr.Lederer was one of the recipients of a fellowship from the Obama Foundation. In recent years, this foundation — linked to former Democratic President Barack Obama and his wife — has trained several individuals who, with George Soros’s backing, have sought to establish anti-government networks in Hungary.

Cover photo: The two leaders of the Soros clan: Alex and his father, U.S. oligarch George Soros (Source: X)