At the invitation of the French Patriots, Viktor Orban took part in the rally, where the central message was clear: Europe rejects the madness of war. The prime minister posted images from the event on his Facebook page.

According to Viktor Orban, the rebellion has begun

Source: Facebook/Orbáa Viktor

According to Viktor Orban, the Rebellion Has Begun

During the rally in France, Orban reiterated that Hungary will not support the transition of Europe into a war economy.