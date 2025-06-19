nukleáris fegyverVlagyimir PutyinOroszországIrán
Russia Takes Nuclear Threat Seriously

Moscow's reaction to Israel’s airstrikes on Iran comes as no surprise. Russia not only maintains good relations with Tehran but also takes nuclear risks seriously, noted Sandor Seremet, lead researcher at the Hungarian Institute of International Affairs (HIIA).

Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow, on June 12, 2025. (Photo: Sergei Bulkin / POOL / AFP)
“Russia and Iran are bound not only by strong ties but also by a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement. In this light, it is no surprise that Russian President Vladimir Putin condemned Israel’s airstrikes on Iran and that the Russian Foreign Ministry declared them illegal,” Sandor Seremet, lead researcher at the Hungarian Institute of International Affairs, told our newspaper.

Russia maintains strong relations with Iran (Photo: GAVRIIL GRIGOROV / POOL)

Russia takes nuclear risks seriously and believes that the conflict over Iran’s nuclear program should be resolved through diplomatic means. From Moscow’s perspective, military confrontation only aggravates the problem and could even lead to a serious nuclear threat,

– the expert said, adding that “Russia strives to pursue a balanced policy in the region and, despite the strategic partnership between Moscow and Tehran, it has also tried to maintain friendly—or at least constructive—relations with Israel.”

Russia and Iran Are Key Partners

Iran is a key partner for Moscow, as the International North–South Transport Corridor runs through Iran, allowing Russia access to the Indian Ocean. Additionally, Russia has delivered air defense systems to Iran.

Mr. Seremet also highlighted that it was the Russians who built Iran’s first nuclear reactor. However, out of consideration for Israel, they were cautious about supplying fighter jets—deliveries that ultimately only began in 2025.

In return, Israel refrained from supplying weapons to Ukraine,

 – the expert noted, emphasizing that

the Russian-Israeli relationship, however, remains largely under the radar.

According to the expert, Russia’s options for aiding Iran are relatively limited. Beyond condemning Israel’s attacks, Moscow cannot openly support Tehran by, for example, delivering weapons or enhancing Iran’s air defense capabilities. That said, Russia could still play a role when it comes to nuclear issues.

Previously, Russia had offered to take custody of Iran’s weapons-grade enriched uranium or even enrich and supply fuel for Iranian civilian nuclear projects.

 “But that would be a second step — something that could only happen once the conflict is deescalated,” Mr. Seremet stressed.

The Russian Foreign Ministry issued a statement expressing concern over Israel’s attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities. The ministry labeled the strikes not only illegal but also a threat to global security.

Moscow maintains that Western countries are manipulating the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and using its reports for political pressure.

Therefore, Russia expects the IAEA leadership to prepare an objective, detailed written report on the consequences of Israel’s strikes against Iran’s nuclear infrastructure and the risks posed to the agency’s inspectors.

That report should be submitted to the UN Security Council,

– the expert said.

From Russia’s perspective, the problem is that the IAEA is not always impartial, and Moscow expects its reports to be free of political bias—at least according to official Russian statements,

– Mr. Seremet pointed out. 

While it is theoretically possible for Russia to assume a mediating role, there are currently no signs that the parties involved are seeking such mediation. Iran, for instance, had previously asked Qatar and Oman to act as intermediaries with the United States. Nevertheless, the Kremlin has expressed its openness to playing a mediating role. President Putin has already held several phone calls on the matter, including with the presidents of the United States, Iran, and Israel. However, aside from expected public calls for de-escalation, Russia has not yet taken any further concrete steps,

– the lead researcher at the Hungarian Institute of International Affairs pointed out.

Cover photo: Vladimir Putin (Photo: AFP)

