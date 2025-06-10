Volodimir ZelenszkijUkrajnaWeberMagyar Péter
Tamas Menczer: Magyar Is Being Controlled by Weber and Zelensky

In a post published on Whit Monday, Tamas Menczer sharply criticized Tisza Party chief Peter Magyar. He wrote that Magyar serves foreign interests and is being controlled by the European People’s Party (EPP) and the Ukrainian leadership. According to the Fidesz communications director, the Hungarian people want nothing to do with Peter Magyar.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 06. 10. 10:22
Tamas Menczer, Fidesz Party Communications Director (Photo: MTI/Attila Kovacs)
In his latest sharply worded Facebook post, ruling Fidesz Party Communications Director Tamas Menczer remarked about Magyar:

“The little guy has desperately been trying to attract Viktor Orban’s attention, but in my view, he has never succeeded — not even when he was married to former Justice Minister Judit Varga — and he doesn’t deserve it now either, not even as a ‘Weber lackey.’”

Menczer posed four specific questions to Peter Magyar in the post:

  • Why do you support Ukraine’s EU membership? Why would you ruin Hungary for decades like this? What disgusting deal did you make?
  • What did Weber ask for in exchange for your parliamentary immunity?
  • What did you agree upon with Zelensky’s man, Roland Ivanovich Tseber, the Ukrainian spy?
  • Who is directing Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi, and from which Ukrainian phone numbers?

“As a statesman, you’re as laughable as Feri Gelencser”

According to Menczer, Peter Magyar makes a laughing stock of himself when he tries to act like a statesman — comparing him to Ferenc Gelencser, the former president of the Momentum Party.

Menczer wrote:

And don’t get your hopes up, ‘Little One’, you will never win the election. The Hungarian people will never choose someone who is controlled by Weber and Zelensky.

He ended his post with: “We’ll win the elections. And you? You’ll end up on the heap— right next to Andras Fekete-Gyor.”

Cover photo: Tamas Menczer, Fidesz Party Communications Director (Photo: MTI/Attila Kovacs)

