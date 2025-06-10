Tamas Menczer: Ukraine Threatens with Zelensky Bent on Destroying Hungary!

The Ukrainian president attacked Hungary. As Magyar Nemzet reported earlier, Volodymyr Zelensky accused Viktor Orban of pursuing anti-Ukrainian and anti-European policies, Valaszonline.hu reported.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky before an extraordinary European Council round table (Photo: AFP/Ludovic Marin)

The leader of Ukraine came down hard on the Hungarians in the debate and threatened Hungary.

Zelensky said in the interview that if there is no respect, Kyiv will take action against the Hungarians.

I don't want to threaten anyone, but we really do have everything in our possession,

Zelensky said.

In response, the Fidesz-KDNP's communications director wrote in a social media post:

Zelensky would ruin Hungary! According to the Ukrainian President, everyone - including Hungarians - should serve Ukraine. But we think differently: Hungary comes first!

Tamas Menczer also pointed out that Zelensky regularly refers to the Tisza Party's survey, according to which the majority of Hungarians support Ukraine's EU membership - the president says that the figure is 70 percent, while the survey shows 58 percent.

What Hungarians think about Ukraine's EU membership will soon become clear as Voks 2025 takes place and the polls close. Let's wait and see!

he added, referring to the ongoing public opinion consultation, which will clearly show what Hungarians really think about Ukraine's EU accession.