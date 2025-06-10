UkrajnaMenczer Tamásuniós csatlakozásMagyarországreagálásfenyegetésVolodimir Zelenszkij
Tamas Menczer: Ukraine Threatens with Zelensky Bent on Destroying Hungary!

Hungary's ruling Fidesz-KDNP Communications Director Tamas Menczer reacted sharply to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's statements that Viktor Orban's position does not reflect Hungarian society's opinion on Ukraine's EU accession.

Forrás: Facebook2025. 06. 10. 14:49
Fidesz-KDNP Communications Director Tamas Menczer (Source: Facebook/Tamas Menczer)
The Ukrainian president attacked Hungary. As Magyar Nemzet reported earlier, Volodymyr Zelensky accused Viktor Orban of pursuing anti-Ukrainian and anti-European policies, Valaszonline.hu reported.

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (R) shakes hands with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky prior to the Special European Council roundtable meeting to discuss continued support for Ukraine and European defence at the EU headquarters in Brussels on March 6, 2025. European Union leaders hold emergency talks in Brussels gathering as the Trump administration upends traditional alliances and retracts wartime backing of Ukraine. The summit brings all 27 EU leaders together for the first time since the explosive meeting between US and Ukraine presidents on February 28, 2025, with US military aid and intelligence sharing since suspended. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP)
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky before an extraordinary European Council round table (Photo: AFP/Ludovic Marin)

The leader of Ukraine came down hard on the Hungarians in the debate and threatened Hungary.

Zelensky said in the interview that if there is no respect, Kyiv will take action against the Hungarians.

I don't want to threaten anyone, but we really do have everything in our possession,

Zelensky said.

In response, the Fidesz-KDNP's communications director wrote in a social media post:

Zelensky would ruin Hungary! According to the Ukrainian President, everyone - including Hungarians - should serve Ukraine. But we think differently: Hungary comes first!

Tamas Menczer also pointed out that Zelensky regularly refers to the Tisza Party's survey, according to which the majority of Hungarians support Ukraine's EU membership - the president says that the figure is 70 percent, while the survey shows 58 percent.

What Hungarians think about Ukraine's EU membership will soon become clear as Voks 2025 takes place and the polls close. Let's wait and see!

he added, referring to the ongoing public opinion consultation, which will clearly show what Hungarians really think about Ukraine's EU accession.

At the end of the post, Menczer stressed, "We will not let Hungary be destroyed for Ukraine's sake! Glory to Hungary!"

Cover photo: Fidesz-KDNP Communications Director Tamas Menczer (Source: Facebook/Tamas Menczer)

Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu