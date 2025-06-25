UkrajnaLázár JánosLázárinfó
Transport Minister Warns: Ukraine’s EU Accession Has Serious Consequences

Hungarians are already paying a high price because of Ukraine — and that burden would only grow, Janos Lazar says.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 06. 25. 12:34
Janos Lazar, Hungary's Minister of Construction and Transport (Photo: MTI/Csaba Bus)
At Tuesday’s “Lazarinfo ” press event, Janos Lazar Hungary's Minister of Construction and Transport, was asked several questions regarding Ukraine. As is his custom, Lazar listened to all questions, regardless of the inquirer's political affiliation, and responded to each.

Photo: MTI Photo Desk/ Csaba Bus 

Responding to one question, Lazar said that Ukraine and its relationship with the European Union is currently a topic at the ongoing NATO summit and in Brussels. Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, has spoken on various aspects of the issue.

One key point, Lazar stated, is that if the Americans withdraw, Europe will have to step up in defending Ukraine — because of the strategic assumption that Russia will not stop at Ukraine, thereby endangering the EU. Many fear this scenario, although the minister noted that there is currently no clear evidence that this fear is justified. Nonetheless, a decision is expected soon on whether to send weapons, money or possibly troops to Ukraine.

"Ukraine costs €5 billion per month — without counting military expenses,”

Janos Lazar emphasized. He then pointed out that if this amount — partly funded by Hungarian taxpayers — is not transferred monthly by the EU, Ukraine will not survive.

Another issue is the push to grant Ukraine fast-tracked EU membership. The minister warned that if this happens, it will financially harm everyone — but especially those in the agricultural sector. He later noted in response to another question that, beyond the financial burden, Ukraine’s EU accession would also bring security risks for Hungary and the EU.

