Vienna Spends Record Amounts on LGBTIQ Initiatives

The capital of Austria is tightening its belt—except when it comes to LGBTIQ matters. Despite grappling with a significant budget deficit, the municipal leadership is increasingly generous in its support for LGBTIQ projects.

Forrás: V4NA2025. 06. 20. 17:56
Pride Parade in Vienna (Source: AFP)
While Vienna is cutting costs in many areas, the city leadership remains particularly generous when it comes to supporting the LGBTIQ sphere, as confirmed by the 2024 funding report, V4NA writes.

Vienna's liberal city leadership more than doubled its LGBTQ-related expenditures. (Photo: Stephanie Tacy/NurPhoto)

In 2024, the city's Education and Youth Committee allocated around 1.04 million euros to LGBTIQ projects—representing a 158% increase compared to 2023, 

as reported by Exxpress.

In 2023, funding amounted to just €404,000. While 23 grants were issued in that year—albeit mostly for larger-scale projects—only 17 were granted in 2024. Maximilian Krauss, chairman of the FPO-Wien parliamentary group, expressed outrage in a statement to Exxpress.

"At a time when the city is facing an unprecedented budget shortfall—one that Mayor Ludwig is desperately trying to patch up with wage and fee hikes—the LGBTIQ community is receiving millions in funding. The fact that such extensive support is going to a minority group is incomprehensible and we reject it in the strongest possible terms,”

he said, demanding that these subsidies be revoked as part of the government’s planned review of funding programs.

Subsidies to rise further in 2025

According to the 2025 funding report, Vienna will continue to invest substantial sums in LGBTIQ projects despite general austerity measures. Q:Wien, the city’s historic queer center, received €400,924 in 2024 (comprising €399,404 in core funding and an additional €1,520 for the “Queer Pride Walk 2024” event). This year, however, the center is set to receive €620,000, as previously reported by Exxpress.

This funding includes support for a gay pornographic archive, the production of gender-neutral restroom signage, and the center’s planned reopening at a new location on June 11, 2025—an event aimed at establishing it as “Austria’s first queer cultural center.”

At the facility’s grand opening, it was stated that the City of Vienna is undertaking this investment 

“to counterbalance right-wing political developments in the United States, Poland, Slovakia and Hungary that seek to once again render LGBTIQ communities invisible.”

According to Vienna’s municipal government, there are an estimated 170,000 homosexual residents in the city, representing around 10 percent of the population.

Earlier, Magyar Nemzet reported that Vienna’s new city coalition developed a dedicated program for LGBTIQ individuals, which includes plans to establish a transgender medical center. It was also reported that during Pride Month, Vienna’s Albertina Museum offered LGBTQ-themed programs targeted at children.

Cover photo: Pride Parade in Vienna (Source: AFP)

