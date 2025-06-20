Vienna Spends Record Amounts on LGBTIQ Initiatives

In 2023, funding amounted to just €404,000. While 23 grants were issued in that year—albeit mostly for larger-scale projects—only 17 were granted in 2024. Maximilian Krauss, chairman of the FPO-Wien parliamentary group, expressed outrage in a statement to Exxpress.

"At a time when the city is facing an unprecedented budget shortfall—one that Mayor Ludwig is desperately trying to patch up with wage and fee hikes—the LGBTIQ community is receiving millions in funding. The fact that such extensive support is going to a minority group is incomprehensible and we reject it in the strongest possible terms,”

he said, demanding that these subsidies be revoked as part of the government’s planned review of funding programs.

Subsidies to rise further in 2025

According to the 2025 funding report, Vienna will continue to invest substantial sums in LGBTIQ projects despite general austerity measures. Q:Wien, the city’s historic queer center, received €400,924 in 2024 (comprising €399,404 in core funding and an additional €1,520 for the “Queer Pride Walk 2024” event). This year, however, the center is set to receive €620,000, as previously reported by Exxpress.