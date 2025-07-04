PM Orban: People In Most EU Member States Would Say No to Ukraine’s Accession

“We have only one reason: this is what the people decided,” Viktor Orban told Kossuth Radio’s Good Morning, Hungary program, referring to why Hungarians do not support Ukraine’s EU membership. According to the prime minister, in most EU member states, the people there would also say no to Ukraine’s accession.

If we admit Ukraine, we are also admitting the war. Ukraine’s accession would destroy our economy,

he added. PM Orban stated that the European Commission is on the wrong path and that Hungary cannot be bypassed. He cited migration as a classic example where now everyone has adopted the Hungarian stance.

We live in the shadow of war,

Viktor Orban said. He also regrets that there are people in Hungary who think it is acceptable to mock Hungarian citizens. Neither the Tisza Party nor any performing artist has the right to do this, regardless of talent, he said referring to Azahriah’s recent derogatory statement calling millions of Hungarians “amoebas”

Orban noted that Brussels does not hide its own interests when to comes to member state elections, seeking to dictate how Hungarians should live, which he says Brussels has no right to do. He expressed hope that:

"Hungary will always have a government that defends the interests of Hungarian people, even in Brussels.”

Intelligence Operations

The prime minister stated that the Tisza Party held a party referendum showing 60% support for Ukraine’s EU membership. According to Orban, Ukrainians play a part in this issue, as Ukraine’s membership will be one of the most critical questions in the coming years, which is why: “Ukrainian intelligence services are actively involved in these operations.”

There are strong Ukrainian intelligence activities happening in Hungary,

he pointed out, while assuring that Hungarian services are also operating and monitoring the situation.

The PM noted that

the EU has declared its intention to admit Ukraine into the EU before 2030.

A year by year breakdown of this plan has been laid out, and this issue is now "right on our doorstep,” he added.

Sanctions Package and Family Support

Regarding the sanctions package, Orban stated: “It would be best if the Germans did not try to convince us of anything; the Germans and the Ukrainians should mind their own business.” He explained that Zelensky’s plan is to try to prohibit Hungary and Slovakia from purchasing oil and natural gas from Russia.

If implemented, Hungarian families’ gas bills would rise 3.5 fold, and electricity bills would double. Orban said: “They want to sacrifice the financial stability of Hungarian families for Ukraine’s interests.”

Regarding family support, he noted that everything would need to be reconsidered:

if the Zelensky plan were implemented, as it would lead to uncertainty or a collapse in living standards. Rising energy prices would lead to layoffs, or even if people keep their jobs, their wages would decrease.

“Families would have to give up on the plans they had for the coming years,” he added.

"This is why we must prevent Brussels from dictating what happens in Hungary,”

he stressed.

Reducing Drought Damage

Speaking about the drought, he said that currently, 100 to 110 thousand hectares are irrigated, but this urgently needs to be increased to 400 thousand. He added that to reduce drought-related damage this summer, five billion forints had to be mobilized, 1,000 people and several hundred machines are working in the field. They are dredging gutters and canals and repairing sluices.

We have to get through this summer, but we also need a long-term irrigation plan,

said the prime minister, pointing out that

Hungary generally produces twice as much grain as it consumes, so there will be no issues with that this year, as it rained in May.

However, sunflower and corn need water, and they must now be irrigated.

Water should be provided as cheaply as possible — ideally for free.

The government will always find the legal means to ensure farmers get water free of charge.

Opposition Parties Aligned with Pride

Regarding the Pride event, the prime minister said that Hungarians value independent thinking. He was surprised, as he believed that Pride as a social phenomenon has been overcome and no longer poses a serious threat.

He emphasized that abroad, Pride represents a danger because it involves sensitization, adding that he thought that Hungary has protected itself from this, as in the 2022 referendum, 3.5 million people said they don’t want this, he recalled. "But we’re not done with it. It’s a real danger now, because the opposition parties have decided to unite with Pride," he stated. "They’ve made the sensitization of children part of their program."

Nothing can shake me when it comes to Pride,

Viktor Orban underlined, pointing out that

the fight is never against Hungarian people but against foreigners.

He recalled that a teacher had suggested starting sensitization in kindergarten. "We have work to do. Pride is a much bigger challenge than I thought," the prime minister concluded.



Housing Support

Speaking about the 3 percent subsidized loan for first home purchases, Viktor Orban noted that

it’s hard for young people to get a home today, so they need support in this situation.

The government will deliver on all promises made at the beginning of the year, including tax exemption for infant care allowance (CSED) and childcare benefit (GYED), and doubling the family tax rebate. The programs have been announced, but it takes time for the results to appear.

The 3 percent preferential loan will be available from September.

"These initiatives are already underway, and one by one we’ll be able to check them off the list," the prime minister said.

After 7:30 am, Prime Minister Viktor Orban gave an interview on the Good Morning, Hungary program on Kossuth Radio. The prime minister assessed current political developments and outlined the latest government decisions, including measures taken due to the drought and the housing support scheme. Our newspaper provided continuous updates on the interview.

Cover photo: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban gives an interview for the "Good Morning, Hungary!" program on Kossuth Radio (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister's Communications Department/ Vivien Cher Benko)