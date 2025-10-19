Október 231956forradalom és szabadságharcnemzeti ünnep
magyar

President Sulyok: Every Moment of 1956 Was About Restoring the Nation’s Trampled Self-Esteem

According to Hungary's president, when we celebrate 1956, we should reflect on how we can continue to build and strengthen our fundamental values.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 10. 19. 14:45
Hungarian President Tamas Sulyok (Photo: MTI/Zsolt Czegledi)
“1956 is a feeling of dignity, because every moment was about restoring the nation’s trampled self-esteem,” Hungarian President Tamas Sulyok said at a commemorative reception held at Hungary’s Consulate General in Košice, on the national holiday.

Kassa, 2025. október 17. Sulyok Tamás köztársasági elnök (b) felesége, Nagy Zsuzsanna (b2), Balogh Csaba pozsonyi nagykövet (j3) és Hetey Ágota kassai főkonzul (j) társaságában az 1956-os forradalom és szabadságharc 69. évfordulója alkalmából tartott ünnepségen a kassai főkonzulátuson 2025. október 17-én. MTI/Czeglédi Zsolt
Photo: MTI / Zsolt Czegledi 

President Sulyok emphasized that the revolution and the subsequent war of independence were about the fearless youth of Budapest, the children of workers, and the university students who raised their heads and united against the injustice and inhumanity of the dictatorship.

They confronted the tanks and the communist power that maintained torture chambers and political prisoner camps while plundering citizens,

– he added, noting that this strong stand has cost many their lives.

President Sulyok recalled that in the autumn of 1956, the whole world was turned upside down, and everyone was paying attention to Hungary and the news coming from the country. He also highlighted the work of Sándor Márai from Košice, who regularly informed listeners about events through the “crackling frequencies” of Radio Free Europe in Munich.

In his speech, the president emphasized that nearly 2,700 compatriots were lost in the 1956 struggles, and around 200,000 fled the country.

“Hospitals treated 20,000 wounded, thousands were imprisoned for years, and more than 200 were sentenced to death in various show trials,” Sulyok noted, reminding the audience that the last prisoners were not released until 1970.

The war of independence has since taught us that human dignity also includes the dignity of the nation, 

– he declared, adding that every nation has a dignity that cannot be taken away.

For us, here and now, the dignity of Hungarians and Slovaks is what's important, each presupposing the other. Our European ideal is a civic ideal based on the principles of equality, freedom, and fraternity,

– Mr. Sulyok said.

When we celebrate 1956, we must consider how much we can continue to build and strengthen these fundamental values, the president stated. We must cherish the culture that preserves the soul of our own and other nations, the mother tongue, and all that belongs to the sacred circle of human dignity, he added.

Mr. Sulyok noted that the ancient languages of the region’s peoples do not divide but build bridges, provide dignity, and shape self-awareness. These languages are inheritances and treasures, carriers of spiritual and intellectual values that enrich the region and preserve its unique character and profound inner identity, he said.

Regarding the events that took place 69 years ago, he said the struggle, which took the lives of so many, was a fight that “we, the late descendants, must win together — in peace and with respect, also because of the sacrifices of the freedom fighters.”


Cover photo: Hungarian President Tamas Sulyok (Photo: MTI / Zsolt Czegledi)

Google News
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Bayer Zsolt
idezojelekirodalom irodalom

Egy kis irodalom

Bayer Zsolt avatarja

A mai világban, amikor nem lehet nyugodtan lenni a politika zajától, hasznos és jóleső lehet egy kis irodalom.

