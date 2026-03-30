Peter Magyar's Former Ally Drops a Bombshell: Reveals Tisza Party's Energy Policy Plan, and It Would Hurt Not a Little, but a Lot

On his social media page, Balazs Csercsa published the Tisza Party’s energy policy draft, which outlines a complete phase-out of Russian energy and a transition to Brussels-aligned energy policy. The former head of the Tizsa Party’s church policy working group wrote that the document “was blown his way by the wind” from the team of Istvan Kapitany, and according to it, the Tisza Party plans to immediately resolve the separation from Russian energy after the election.

Instead of Hungarian interests, Tisza seeks to please the European Commission

“Hungary must resolve its conflicts with the European Commission and Ukraine, and this cannot be achieved without meaningful compromises, without Russian energy sources being phased out. This shift also provides an opportunity for Tisza to break with the Fidesz governments’ model based on excessive state control – price regulation and artificial preference given to domestic actors – and to liberalize the Hungarian energy market in line with the European Commission’s guidelines,” the published document states. According to the plan, this would require:

eliminating the protected fuel price, replacing reduced household utility prices with market-based pricing, completing the conversion of the MOL refinery, and introducing a new energy independence tax to finance these costs.

Source: Facebook

According to the material from Istvan Kapitany’s team, the biggest problem of Hungary's energy policy today is excessive state intervention. In their view, regulated utility prices and the recently introduced protected pricing have diverged from market realities, causing distortions while removing incentives for consumer energy savings.

Tisza Party’s experts also argue that

both measures run counter to European Commission guidelines, which will have to be implemented sooner or later.

The document say that “protected prices place an excessive burden on value chain participants – especially fuel retailers – run counter to all market logic, and discriminatorily favor domestic consumers, which does not fit the EU’s logic based on internal market and competition law.” Therefore, after forming a government, the Tisza Party would immediately address two key challenges: phasing out Russian energy imports and reducing excessive state involvement.