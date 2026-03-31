PM Orban: Utility Cost Cuts, Protected Prices Exist Because I Can Say No

In his interview with Andras Hont on the YouTube channel Ot, Prime Minister Viktor Orban touched on the case of police captain Bence Szabo, saying:

It is a very simple story. He stepped out of line, thinking he had made a great discovery, but it turned out he was no hero, just a loser.

He emphasized that intelligence services in Hungary are allowed to collect information, but they do not have powers to investigate. At the same time, police officers do not always know exactly what case they are investigating.

The work of intelligence services is difficult to oversee. That is why there are sophisticated rules to keep them under control,

the prime minister said, adding that this is precisely why intelligence agencies do not have investigative powers. “We do not disclose anything that would harm state interests or counterintelligence, unless there is a compelling reason to do so.”

PM Orban stated that Ukraine deploys spies and agents not only to Hungary but to other countries as well, and also channels black money into these operations. “We know that this exists,” he said, adding that the presence of two such IT specialists in the Tisza Party does not mean the party itself is the focus. “We are watching the spies.”

If the question is how common this is internationally, I can say that Hungary is not an outlier,

he noted.

“I trust that national security services are aware of everything. These matters are only brought before the government when there is sufficient certainty for a decision,” Viktor Orban stressed. According to him, the key issue is not where Tisza Party data ended up, since Ukrainians keep records of anyone who may be useful to them, but rather that agents and IT specialists were embedded within the party.

Regarding a document made public by former Tisza Party program director Balazs Csercsa, PM Orban said:

The Tisza Party stated that a compromise must be reached with Brussels and that Hungary should break away from cheap Russian energy.

He added that while Istvan Kapitany speaks about diversification, in reality such proposals would make Hungary’s energy dependence even more one-sided. “The question is whether we are capable of saying no. Utility cost cuts and protected prices exist because in the end I can say no,” the prime minister said, stressing that Hungary's national government can say no because it is not part of the European mainstream.