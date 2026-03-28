In Austria, the Freedom Party of Austria (FPO) has become one of the most outspoken supporters of the Hungarian government. Party leader Herbert Kickl stated that Hungary is a beacon, embodying courage and national sovereignty in the face of Brussels bureaucracy. The party’s secretary general, Harald Vilimsky, addressed the European Parliament, urging an end to attacks against Hungary and emphasizing that Viktor Orban represents the interests of European citizens against war hysteria, the outlet Origo reported.
PM Orban's Work Internationally Recognized, Receives Massive Support
Across Europe and overseas, more and more political actors are reaching the conclusion that only the direction represented by Hungary's prime minister can ensure the preservation of sovereignty and peace. In recent weeks, both politicians and political organizations have expressed their support for Viktor Orban, from the US president to right-wing forces in Austria.
In Central Europe, Slovakia and Prime Minister Robert Fico are considered among Hungary’s most stable allies. At EU summits in March, the Slovak prime minister repeatedly made it clear that
they will not go back on supporting Hungary and will jointly oppose Brussels' initiatives that would reduce national competencies, for example, in connection with loans intended for Ukraine.
A similar position is held by Giorgia Meloni, who has acted as a mediator during negotiations in Brussels and has acknowledged the soundness of the Hungarian government’s arguments regarding several strategic issues.
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The most significant support, however, has come from the United States. Donald Trump has repeatedly stood by Viktor Orban in recent weeks. On March 21, he addressed the Hungarian people in a video message, emphasizing that
the prime minister is a strong leader who respects his country and protects its citizens.
In his message presented at the CPAC Hungary conference in Budapest, Trump expressed his full and unconditional support for Viktor Orban. He added that the Hungarian model serves as an example for American conservatives as well. Taking to his Truth Social platform on Tuesday, he again praised the Hungarian prime minister, describing him as a strong and powerful leader who has elevated Hungarian-American relations to new heights, and encouraged people to vote for him on April 12.
encouraged people to vote for him on April 12.
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Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI)
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