PM Orban's Work Internationally Recognized, Receives Massive Support

The most significant support, however, has come from the United States. Donald Trump has repeatedly stood by Viktor Orban in recent weeks. On March 21, he addressed the Hungarian people in a video message, emphasizing that

the prime minister is a strong leader who respects his country and protects its citizens.

In his message presented at the CPAC Hungary conference in Budapest, Trump expressed his full and unconditional support for Viktor Orban. He added that the Hungarian model serves as an example for American conservatives as well. Taking to his Truth Social platform on Tuesday, he again praised the Hungarian prime minister, describing him as a strong and powerful leader who has elevated Hungarian-American relations to new heights, and encouraged people to vote for him on April 12.