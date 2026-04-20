Brussels Issues Bill, Talks Begin on EU Funding

“In the past two days, we have conducted high-level talks with leaders of the European Commission visiting Hungary,” Peter Magyar, president of the Tisza Party, said on Sunday morning.

Source: Facebook

The prime minister-elect said that the discussions focused on EU funds earmarked for Hungary, and they also presented the party’s commitments, including joining the European Public Prosecutor’s Office and other measures planned by the Tisza Party.

Peter Magyar stated that, as prime minister, his third trip would lead to Brussels, where he would conclude a comprehensive political agreement with EU institutions and the leaders of member states.

Diplomats from member states, cited by Financial Times, view

the unblocking of a roughly 90 billion euro loan to Ukraine and the lifting of Hungary’s veto on the approval of further sanctions against Russia as key indicators.

Further conditions for releasing EU funds for Hungary include ensuring the independence of the judiciary and academic institutions. Another requirement is the resolution of the long-standing dispute over asylum policy, although Peter Magyar provided no details on this after the talks.

Brussels will not give the money cheaply

Daniel Molnar, lead analyst at the Hungarian Economic Development Agency, told Magyar Nemzet that significant EU funds are at stake. Based on data from the European Commission, of the 25.1 billion euros in cohesion funds allocated for the 2021–2027 budget cycle,

decisions have so far been made on only 53.2 percent, while actual disbursements stand at just 21 percent.

In other words, unlocking EU funds is a key promise, and if fulfilled, it could provide the economy with meaningful development resources, significantly influencing growth prospects.

As also reported by Magyar Nemzet, according to sources, the European Commission has drawn up a 27-point set of requirements that the new Hungarian government must meet in order to access the frozen 35 billion euros.