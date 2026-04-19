National Forum Re-Elects Sandor Lezsak As President

The National Forum Association held its national leadership renewal assembly on Saturday in Budapest at the Parliamentary Office Building.
Delegates once again elected Sandor Lezsak as president of the National Forum.
At the meeting, decisions were also made on the vice presidents, as well as the members of the ethics committee and the supervisory board.
The National Forum Association was founded in the autumn of 2004 under the leadership of Deputy Speaker Sandor Lezsak. The organization’s aim is to serve the Hungarian nation and the Hungarian homeland, its website says.
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