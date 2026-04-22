There Is a Way for Return After an Election Defeat

“Victory is never final, defeat is never fatal,” says the quote that went viral on social media after the election. According to data from the National Election Office, 2.458 million people voted for the Fidesz-KDNP list, and many of them would like to believe these words carry prophetic power.

Viktor Orban and the Fidesz leadership at this year’s election night event (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s General Department of Communication/Akos Kaiser)

What can supporters hold on to after the shocking results, and when could Viktor Orban return? Before reviewing historical examples of major political comebacks in the 20th century, it is worth asking: who actually said this famous line?



Did the quote really come from a great comeback figure?

Many attribute the statement to Winston Churchill, but in reality it has nothing to do with the former British prime minister. Richard Langworth, one of the best-known researchers of Churchill, compiled a number of quotations and specifically highlighted those wrongly linked to the politician — including this one. Why the quote is still so often attributed to Churchill remains unclear.

That said, the life of the former British prime minister could easily justify such an assumption.

Churchill’s political career was marked by dramatic failures and comebacks. During World War I, as First Lord of the Admiralty, he played a key role in launching the Gallipoli campaign. The plan was to break through the Dardanelles and open a new front against the Ottoman Empire, but the enemy was underestimated and the operation poorly prepared.

Photo: Getty/Europress/Universalimagesgroup

It became one of the most humiliating failures in British military history. As one of the main backers of the operation, Winston Churchill suffered a major setback and was forced to resign as First Lord of the Admiralty.

A year later, in 1916, he returned to politics.

By 1917 he had once again secured a government position, becoming Minister of Munitions, where he proved himself by organizing weapons production. This marked the beginning of his political rehabilitation. Between the two world wars, his career followed an uneven path. The real turning point came in 1940, when he was elected Prime Minister of Great Britain.