Elképesztő felvételek az orosz–ukrán háború pusztításairól

In the video soldiers of the 128th brigade destroyed a Russian infantry fighting vehicle, in which the ammunition detonated. The crew was reportedly killed#Ukraine #UkraineUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/ClzJbp66iY— News from Ukraine (@uasupport999) April 25, 2022
📽️Russia footage of close combat in #Mariupol #Ukraine #UkraineRussiaWar pic.twitter.com/n25tvP9yGx— MilitaryLand.net (@Militarylandnet) April 25, 2022
Work with the FGM-148 Javelin ATGM by the Armed Forces of #Ukraine— News from Ukraine (@uasupport999) April 25, 2022
P.S.: Blinken and Austin during their visit to #Kyiv announced a new allocation of $700+ million for military needs to Ukraine and 15 other countries, Associated Press reported. pic.twitter.com/fYBjOgwtD6
Video showing #Ukrainian troops fighting. Location and date is undisclosed.— News from Ukraine (@uasupport999) April 24, 2022
It’s difficult to notice but at 0.15 secs the “cameraman” fighter gets hit & is in pain. We’re told he carried on with his duties afterwards#UkraineRussiaWar #Ukraine️ #SlavaUkrayini #RussianWarCrimes pic.twitter.com/lKaeci129y
Same region pic.twitter.com/OmnG7asC8z— Sander (@SanderRegter) April 25, 2022
📷Damaged railway track near #Bryansk, Russia. #UkraineRussiaWar pic.twitter.com/12m0MATCs7— MilitaryLand.net (@Militarylandnet) April 25, 2022
A drone view of #Chernigov. pic.twitter.com/AhuKEesLRq— Sgly (@LawAnnie2) April 25, 2022
Borítókép: Megsemmisült orosz tank a Kijev megyei Buzovában 2022. április 11-én (Fotó: MTI/EPA/Oleg Petraszjuk)