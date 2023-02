🇺🇸🇺🇦🇷🇺"The Ukrainian people in the conflict with Russia are "doing dirty work", which the US would not like to do." - Former US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper in a conversation with Vovan and Lexus,who presented as Petro Poroshenko



So it is not about "freedom and democracy"...