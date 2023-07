Robbanások voltak az egyik legfontosabb ukrán kikötővárosban

Lots of residential buildings were damaged as a result of tonight’s Russian terrorist attack on Odesa.



There are wounded. No news on the fatalities yet. Hopefully there aren't any. 🙏#Odesa #RussiaIsATerroristState #RussianWarCrimes #RussiaIsANaziState #RussiaIsAGenociderState… https://t.co/Cb6QsmbTjh pic.twitter.com/PWoWHMvKwV