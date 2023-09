New book says pro-Russian Elon Musk secretly ordered the turning off his company’s #Starlink satellite network last year, to disrupt a #Ukraine “mini-Pearl Harbor” attack on 🇷🇺 fleet in occupied #Crimea. 🇺🇦 sea drones “lost connectivity & washed ashore.” https://t.co/1ZdxwIxV0v pic.twitter.com/FCqYjSPSuU