Ellenzik egy amerikai iskolában az izraeli áldozatokra való megemlékezést

Eid Mubarak! Congrats on 30 days of worship!



Hurts my heart to celebrate while Israel kills Palestinians & desecrates the Holy Land right now. Apartheid & colonization were wrong yesterday and will be today, here and there. 🌎💞🌍



May justice + truth prevail.#EidWithPalestine pic.twitter.com/JmQjJzAaS4