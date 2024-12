Drónok harca: Berlin mesterséges intelligenciával felszerelt támadó drónokat ad Kijevnek

German company #Helsing has revealed its new HX-2 kamikaze drone, intended for delivery to #Ukraine in the amount of 4,000 units.



This loitering munition, superior on paper to the American #Switchblade and russian #Lancet, has a range of up to 100 km and weighs about 12 kg.⬇️ pic.twitter.com/iPHnkRBVyi