PM Orban: Hungary Has One of the Most Stable and Effective Governance in Europe

"I am looking for ways to strengthen democracy, not to replace it," he said in the interview, which was published on Mathias Dopfner’s YouTube channel.
National Sovereignty Is the Most Important European Value
The Prime Minister argued that Brussels wants to change the government in Hungary, and he made clear: Hungary intends to reform the EU, but will never leave it, as it is part of Western Christian civilization.
PM Orban called national sovereignty the most important European value.
He said a new system must be found in which EU member states can cooperate in the most effective way, because the current format does not work. A transformation of the power structure is needed, and, in his view, patriots must play a leading role in this. Viktor Orban described it as a disappointment that Europe is destroying its own competitiveness.
When asked what the central topic of the upcoming Hungarian election campaign will be, he again pointed to sovereignty.
He added that the challengers of the modern Christian government he leads are financed from Brussels.
Speaking about migration, Viktor Orban explained that Hungary wants to decide for itself whom it admits and with whom it wishes to live.
"If a Christian country admits large numbers of non-Christians, it will have an effect on democracy as well," he stressed.
Hungary halted illegal migration, and for that, Brussels punished the country,
he recalled, while noting that there are guest workers also in Hungary.
Regarding the war in Ukraine, he said that "we are very close to peace." To achieve it, what is needed above all is a unified transatlantic position,
he added.
The Prime Minister called it unrealistic that the EU is providing enormous financial support to a country that will not win the war, a country where corruption is at a high level, while, he noted, there is no money for enhancing the EU's competitiveness.
If Europe could reach a common position with the Americans, it would also facilitate international trade negotiations,
he argued.