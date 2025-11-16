PM Orban: Hungary Has One of the Most Stable and Effective Governance in Europe

Viktor Orban: Trump Is the Man of Peace

Speaking about the U.S. President, he stated clearly that Donald Trump is "pro-peace."

Had he been President when the war in Ukraine broke out, the war probably would never have started, or it would have ended very quickly,

PM Orban said. He highlighted Trump’s Christian outlook as well, and explained that from their first meeting in 2015, he understood that the Western world needed Donald Trump, which is why he has supported him ever since. He also made clear that he fully backs the American President’s peace efforts in the Gaza Strip. Asked whether Russian President Vladimir Putin is interested in a ceasefire and peace in Ukraine, the Prime Minister answered 'yes.' He dismissed as ridiculous the idea that Russia would attack EU member states or NATO.

It is not strong enough for that,

he said, adding that the escalation of the war increases the risk of a third world war.

We must demonstrate our strength at the negotiating table, not on the front line,

he said. He added that he wants Europe to become safer after the war. He called for the creation of a new security architecture.

Hungary’s security is defined by the Berlin-Moscow-Istanbul triangle, he noted.

The longer the war in Ukraine continues, he argued, the stronger Russia becomes. "Hungary has long-standing experience with Russia; we know them well. Therefore Hungary can be a helpful partner for all those who want to create peace in Ukraine," he stated.

He expressed surprise that war rhetoric has become an everyday reality in German politics.

He also mentioned that the war would not have broken out if Angela Merkel had still been Chancellor at the time.

Without Germany, the European position will never be pro-peace,

he emphasized. Commenting on Alice Weidel, co-chair of Alternative for Germany (AfD), he said she made a strong impression during her visit to Budapest, highlighting that she has very clear ideas especially in economic matters.

The interview also touched on the fact that Hungary received an exemption from U.S. sanctions on Russian oil exports. He explained that he and Donald Trump agreed that as long as both remain in office, this exemption would stand. He told the American President that if Hungary were cut off from Russian oil, it would result in immediate, multiple price increases and would mean the collapse of "millions of households."

Trump understood that Hungary has no alternative, as it is a landlocked country

PM Orban said. He also recalled that Germany received an exemption before Hungary. Speaking about the financial shield, the Prime Minister pointed out that Hungary has historically been financially fragile, as after World War One the country lost everything that had provided a solid base for its economy. The shield should originally come from the European Union, he said, but the situation is in fact the opposite: Brussels is blackmailing and trying to strangle Hungary economically.

We now need a shield against Brussels,

he stated. He added that he and Trump also discussed the purchase of American nuclear technology, as Hungary is poor in natural resources and therefore must rely on nuclear energy.

In the long term, 70 percent of Hungary’s energy may come from this source

Viktor Orban stated in the interview, reviewed by Hungary's news agency MTI.

Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI)