🇷🇺⚔️🇺🇦 Another video from liberated Malaya Loknya, Kursk region.



Mountain Guards from the 34th Brigade raised the flags over the famous prison, where Russian troops held a heroic defense for several weeks in August 2024, surrounded by Kiev regime forces.