Mosolyogva tért vissza Kapu Tibor + videó

🚀🌍 Axiom Mission 4 has made history! 🇮🇳

Shubhanshu Shukla, ISRO's first ISS visitor, 🇺🇸 Peggy Whitson leading with expertise, 🇵🇱 Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski marking Poland's return, and 🇭🇺 Tibor Kapu representing Hungary. A global leap in space exploration!#AxiomMission4… pic.twitter.com/eGSqcltb05