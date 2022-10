Erre a kapusra nem vonatkoznak a gravitáció szabályai + videó

15 saves (34.88%) and a spectacular performance to help his team to 2 vital points 💥❗



𝗩𝗶𝗸𝘁𝗼𝗿 𝗛𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗴𝗿í𝗺𝘀𝘀𝗼𝗻 🇮🇸🌟 | 𝙈𝙑𝙋 𝙍𝙊𝙐𝙉𝘿 5



➡️ Right now @HBCNantes 🔝 are second in the Group B rankings! pic.twitter.com/jFJfggWTPS