Rapport elintézte, hogy ne Carlsen nyerjen Wijk aan Zee-ben

Rapport resigns and Giri is the clubhouse leader! It's all now down to Abdusattorov-Van Foreest — if that ends in a draw, we have a playoff, if Nodirbek wins, he's the Champion. If he loses, Giri has won his 1st #TataSteelChess Masters: https://t.co/oqprlIMxkB #c24live pic.twitter.com/l1NmdtLlOR