Szoboszlai Dominik mellett még egy magyart jegyeznek a top 10-ben Európában

🔝 The Top 10 most decisive players born after 2000 in world football (goals + assists):



🇳🇴 Haaland (219)

🇨🇦 David (138)

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Sancho (130)

🇭🇺 Szoboszlai (120)

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Foden (105)

🇧🇷 Vinicius (104)

🇦🇷 Álvarez (93)

🇷🇸 Vlahović (92)

🇨🇦 Davies (81)

🇨🇿 Hlozek (78) pic.twitter.com/adXQE0Rhpd