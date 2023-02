Higuita jutott eszébe a Lipcse edzőjének a volt Fradi-játékosról

⭐🇹🇳 Aissa Laidouni first Bundesliga start at @fcunion in their 2-1 win vs RB Leipzig away:



🔢 7.4 Match Rating

⏱️ 87 Minutes Played

📏 71% Accurate Passes

⚽ 6 Ball Recoveries

🧹 3 Interception

🎯 9 Passes into the Final Third

🥊 5 Most Fouled Player



💎 Solid. pic.twitter.com/VnZPa4bSyf