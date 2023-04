Pep Guardiola is the first manager in Champions League history to reach the semi-finals in 10 different seasons:



✅ 2008/09 🏆

✅ 2009/10

✅ 2010/11 🏆

✅ 2011/12

✅ 2013/14

✅ 2014/15

✅ 2015/16

✅ 2020/21 🥈

✅ 2021/22

✅ 2022/23 ⏳



Is this City's year? #UCL