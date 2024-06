Ki kerüljön be a szezon álomcsapatába? Így szavazhat a magyar játékosokra!

The 𝗘𝗛𝗙 𝗘𝘅𝗰𝗲𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗔𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗱𝘀 voting is live ✨



Celebrate the incredible talent in women's handball by casting your vote on the 𝗛𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗛𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗯𝗮𝗹𝗹 app. Show your support for the best players of the season!



📲💻 https://t.co/aXUJ6qqhVT pic.twitter.com/L2FkkUp3UC