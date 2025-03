Guttmann Béla után most éppen Raphinha lett a Benfica átka

The most goals by a Brazilian player in a UEFA Champions League season:



Raphinha - 11 in 2024-25

Kaká - 10 in 2006-07

Rivaldo - 10 in 1999-00

Jardel - 10 in 1999-00

Roberto Firmino - 10 in 2017-18

Neymar - 10 in 2014-15 pic.twitter.com/5Odb1rV4Jn